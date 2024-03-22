Himachal To Focus On 414 Polling Stations With Poor Turnout In 2019 Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, March 22 (IANS) With 414 polling stations in Himachal Pradesh registering less than 60 per cent voter turnout in the 2019 general elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to launch station-specific interventions in these polling stations this time, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said on Friday.

Named 'Mission 414', these polling stations would be made model polling stations where booth youth icons will be appointed from among the first-time voters.

Garg said the Commission is also focusing on the polling stations with a history of 'poll boycotts'.

Special signature walls would be set up in these polling stations at conspicuous places under the theme, 'Yes, I will Vote', Garg said.

As a special gesture, invitation cards made by children from the area would be given to the voters to boost their enthusiasm and make them join the festival of democracy.

The CEO said the Commission is also engaging adventure sports associations, etc., to connect with the voters and motivate them to assist in strengthening democracy.

He said to increase voter turnout in these 414 polling stations, special cultural events will also be organised.