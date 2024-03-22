CPI Announces Awadesh Kumar Rai As Candidate From Bihar's Begusarai

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 22 (IANS) The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Friday announced its candidate from Bihar's Begusarai Lok Sabha seat.

CPI General Secretary D. Raja said that Awadesh Kumar Rai will contest the seat which will go to polls on May 13, in the fourth of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

"We had demanded two seats for the party and RJD national President Lalu Prasad Yadav has given one seat so far. We have given the ticket to Awadesh Kumar Rai to contest the Begusarai seat. He will be the candidate of INDIA bloc for this seat," he said.

"We are expecting one more seat in Bihar and negotiations are underway with the RJD," he added.

Raja on Thursday met Lalu Prasad Yadav in his residence in Patna and discussed the seat-sharing formula of the INDIA bloc for Bihar.

Sources have said that the Congress was also eyeing the Begusarai seat for Kanhaiya Kumar, who hails from the district. He contested the 2019 election from Begusarai on a CPI ticket but lost to BJP's Giriraj Singh. He is now in the Congress.

The seat-sharing formula of the INDIA bloc for Bihar has not been finalised yet but the RJD has announced tickets for some party candidates.