Mizoram’S Lone Lok Sabha Seat Set To Witness Multi-Corner Contest

Aizawl, March 22 (IANS) With the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) announcing its candidate on Friday, the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram is set to witness a multi-corner contest in the April 19 elections.

MNF President and former Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday named the party's Rajya Sabha member, K. Vanlalvena (54), as its nominee for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Teacher-turned-politician Vanlalvena has been a Rajya Sabha member since June 2020. MNF's C. Lalrosanga, the sitting Lok Sabha member from the seat, had expressed his unwillingness to contest again, prompting the party to choose Vanlalvena.

On Thursday, the Congress nominated former police officer and ex-Home Secretary Lalbiakzama (64) as the party's candidate for the Mizoram Lok Sabha seat.

The ruling Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time, has fielded entrepreneur Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, a newcomer in politics, from the seat, while the People's Conference has nominated Mizo singer and lyricist Rita Malsawmi.

Earlier, the talks between the leaders of the Congress and the MNF to put up a joint fight in the parliamentary elections had proved inconclusive.

The BJP is also likely to announce its candidate for the Mizoram Lok Sabha constituency soon.

Neither the MNF, nor the ZPM have any political ties with the BJP in Mizoram, though the former is a part of the BJP-led NDA at the national level.

The ZPM, Congress, and the MNF are the main contenders for the seat.