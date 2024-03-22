Sr Women's Hockey Nationals: Haryana Power Past Jharkhand Into Final

(MENAFN- IANS) Pune, March 22 (IANS) Five-time finalists Haryana booked themselves a place in the final with a fluent 4-0 win over Hockey Jharkhand in the 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship 2024 at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehru Nagar-Pimpri near here on Friday. This victory for Haryana was their third over Jharkhand in five meetings they had so far.

The first semifinal of the day was a battle of Haryana pushing from the right channel and Jharkhand's defence standing up with a good effort. Jyoti of Haryana was quick and many a time got past the overlap. However, the first quarter ended goalless despite some efforts by both teams.

In another penetrative run, Jyoti found Sharmila Devi in the circle who fumbled with her shot. Finally, Haryana broke the deadlock off an indirect penalty corner scored by Navneet Kaur (27th). At halftime, Haryana led 1-0.

In the second half, Jharkhand came close through Sangita Kumari who slapped an open opportunity wide. Then Mahima Tete had her try saved by 'keeper and skipper Savita Punia.

Haryana powered ahead in the third quarter with Jyothi scoring their second goal in the 40th minute. Sharma Devi too was successful, scoring their third goal in the 44th minute. Haryana added their fourth goal when Deepika's powerful drag went off a deflection into the goal in the 57th minute to complete the scoreline.

They will take on the winner of the other semifinal between Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Maharashtra.

RESULT

Hockey Haryana: 4 (Navneet Kaur 27 - p.c; Jyoti 40th; Sharmila Devi 44th; Deepika 57th) beat Hockey Jharkhand: 0. HT: 1-0.