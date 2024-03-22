Raj Election In-Charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe Holds BJP Core Committee Meeting In Jaipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur March 22 (IANS) The BJP's core committee meeting was held at the party headquarters here on Friday in the presence of Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who has been appointed the in-charge for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

CM Bhajan Lal Sharma was also present at the core committee meeting, in which crucial issues were discussed about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has so far announced 15 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, which will be held in two phases in the state on April 19 and April 26. As per sources, the names of the probable candidates for the remaining 10 seats in Rajasthan were also discussed at the meeting.

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP on Thursday appointed its National Working Committee member Sahasrabuddhe as the election in-charge for Rajasthan. The party also named Vijaya Rahatkar and former MP Pravesh Verma as co-in-charges for Rajasthan.