KCR Condemns Arrest Of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, March 22 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana chief minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He termed the arrest of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader another dark day in the country's democratic history. KCR, as Rao is popularly known, alleged that the ruling BJP is acting with the sole intention of wiping out the opposition and this is evident from the recent arrest of JMM chief Hemant Soren and BRS MLC K. Kavitha.

For this, the Central government is using the ED, CBI, the I-T and other central agencies as its tools, he said in a statement.

Terming Kejriwal's arrest as politically motivated, KCR demanded the immediate release of the Delhi Chief Minister.

This was KCR's first reaction to the arrest of his daughter K. Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy matter.

Kavitha was arrested by the ED in Hyderabad on March 15.

She was later shifted to Delhi.