IPL 2024: RCB Win Toss, Elect To Bat First Against CSK In Opener

Chennai, March 22 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, here on Friday.

While CSK are five-time champions, RCB are still in search of their maiden IPL trophy but continue to remain favourites, having star players on their side. The two teams have faced each other in 31 matches with the yellow brigade having the upper hand. CSK have won 20 matches while one match has ended in no result, with RCB winning 10 of them. When it comes to the last five games, the team from Chennai has a 4-1 lead as well.

RCB captain, Faf du Plessis said,“We'll bat first. Looks like a good wicket, conditions here are a bat-first wicket. First time back here, great to see the Chennai fans again but I'm here with RCB and hopefully we can turn over a very good CSK team. Prep has been good, we need to turn up now."

Asked about the team composition and Virat Kohli, he said, "A seasoned campaigner, brings that experience. Really good, our bowling resources fit well. Got more backup. Hopefully, injuries don't bother us too much. Alzarri Joseph comes in tonight, got a few spinners in the middle. And since we are batting first, we'll see how it goes.”

CSK captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who got a huge cheer from the home supporters, said,“Feel privileged. But I want to try and be in my shoes, not fill anybody's shoes. I got to know last week, but Mahi bhai hinted at it last year. Everyone is experienced here, sadly we are missing (Devon) Conway and (Matheesha) Pathirana. We've got Rachin (Ravindra) and (Daryl) Mitchell coming in though this year so they should fit in well. Four overseas - Mitchell, Rachin, Fizz and (Maheesh) Theekshana. The mystery spinner Sameer Rizvi is making his debut as well.”

The last time RCB defeated CSK at their home ground was way back in 2008 under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, M.S. Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande