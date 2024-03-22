HONOR Announces The Pre-Order For The AI Powered HONOR Magic6 Pro & The Availability Of PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Global technology brand HONOR announced the pre-order of HONOR Magic 6 Pro and the

official availability of PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR for customers across the

United Arab Emirates with exciting gifts worth up to AED 2194.

HONOR has arranged a special gathering to host an unforgettable suhoor experience for media and influencers, complete with a captivating Ramadan ambiance. The event provided a chance for those who purchased PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR to collect their limited edition at the event. The atmosphere was vibrant, blending the excitement of technology enthusiasts with the elegance of Porsche Design.

HONOR Magic6 Pro:

The HONOR Magic6 Pro introduces a new era in smartphone technology, seamlessly integrating AI to enhance every user interaction. With features such as the AI Falcon Camera for intelligent photography, Magic Portal which harnesses the power of AI to understand users' messages and behaviors, and AI Privacy Call 3.0 ensuring sound privacy and adaptive voice adjustments.

HONOR Magic6 Pro introduces a groundbreaking display enhanced with the HONOR

NanoCrystal Shield, ensuring exceptional durability and shock absorption, surpassing normal display durability by up to 10 times. It also boasts the industry's highest 4320Hz PWM display, demonstrating the brand's dedication to human-centric innovations.

PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR:

PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR comes in the Porsche car color Agate Grey, an

unmistakable tribute to Porsche luxury cars. The sleek, metallic grey has been featured in most Porsche Models, amongst them the iconic and legendary Porsche 911 and now exclusively in the

PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR.

PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR stands out for its improved durability thanks to

the HONOR Anti-scratch NanoCrystal Shield, lightweight and 9.9mm slim design, 5000mAh

battery technology with silicon-carbon, and cutting-edge display.

HONOR Magic6 Pro is available for pre-order Black and Epi Green for AED 3999. Upon

purchase, consumers will get free gifts worth AED 2194. Consumers can get HONOR Magic6 Pro through HONOR Online Store, Hihonor, Etisalat by e & , Emax, Sharaf DG & Jumbo.

PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR is available for purchase exclusively on HONOR

Online Store for AED 9499.