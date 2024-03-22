ESET Has Been Recognized As A Leader And Twice As A Major Player In Three Modern Endpoint Security IDC Marketscape Reports

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE: ESET, a global leader in digital security, achieved a great success when named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Small Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50521424, March 2024). At the same time, ESET has been recognized as a Major Player in the next two IDC MarketScape reports - IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Enterprises 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50521223, January 2024) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Midsize Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50521323, February 2024). All these reports provide an in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments of ICT vendors for a wide range of technology markets. According to IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Small Businesses, ESET“earned its longevity and durability as a private entity by continuous evolution in its security capabilities in support of public and commercial organizations and its channel partners.” “We are excited to be named a Leader and even twice a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape evaluation of our modern endpoint security in small business, enterprise and midsize, respectively. The cyberattacks are one of the most pertinent threats to modern businesses. Thanks to our over 30-year experience in cybersecurity, continued investment in product-directed research and development, and financial stability, we are able to ensure the highest possible level of protection for our customers and partners. We are pleased that our efforts are recognized externally too,” said Pavol Balaj, Chief Business Officer. According to IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security for Small Businesses,“The expansiveness of ESET's endpoint security-focused product portfolio is a principal strength.“ “IDC commends ESET in terms of the following capabilities:



Number of endpoint protection functions (host-based FW and IDS/IPS, DNS filtering, device control, DLP and device encryption) with half of these functions offered as standard features

In-browser policy controls

Anti-phishing protections

Anti-tampering precautions

Intel TDT integration (introduced in early 2022)

Mobile threat detection Customer security advisory recently enhanced with the commercial launch of device vulnerability management and patch management and integration with Microsoft Intune.”

About IDC MarketScape: The IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that result in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors. About ESET: For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future.