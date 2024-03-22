Trinatracker Takes Its Enhanced Smart Tracking Solution To South Africa

(MENAFN- Mid-East) TrinaTracker was thrilled to showcase its enhanced smart tracking solution at the 2024 Solar & Storage Live Africa event in Johannesburg, South Africa, from March 18 to 20. The event is the continent's largest renewable energy exhibition, celebrating technologies at the forefront of the transition to a greener, smarter, more decentralized energy system.

TrinaTracker showcased the upgraded Vanguard 1P solution at the exhibition, showing the latest improvements in the brand's complete product range. The Vanguard 1P, based off the company's 27 years of innovation in solar technology, is designed to provide customers with trackers that skillfully combine suitability for flat terrain, as well as outstanding system stability and reliability, quick installation and flexible external compatibility. It also features state-of-the-art smart control systems renowned for their high reliability, performance and efficiency.

Diego Lopez and Abel Cordoba, two engineers who belong to the support structure research and development team at TrinaTracker, presented a speech titled“Global smart tracker solutions provider”. Diego underlined TrinaTracker's advanced R&D capabilities, highlighting the company's extensive experience in the tracker industry. The global R&D team, with more than 270 engineers, is dedicated to developing products that comply with local codes and draw on optimal supply chain resources, he said.

After 2 years of development, TrinaTracker introduced the upgraded Vanguard 1P in December 2023, according to Cordoba.“The upgraded Vanguard 1P offers enhanced safety and reliability features, catering specifically to customers with requirements in composite application settings. It ensures optimal performance and stability.”

The Middle East and Africa are crucial markets for TrinaTracker, and are expected to provide significant growth for the solar tracker market. This growth is largely a result of the region's abundance of sun-drenched areas suitable for solar projects, coupled with low labor costs, high electricity prices and the availability of affordable desert land for large-scale solar installations.

TrinaTracker is at the forefront of advancing Africa's power development with cutting-edge technology. The 55 MW solar project in Kesses, Kenya, has created more than 70 local jobs and will produce 123 MW/h of clean energy a year, meeting the needs of 22,000 homes. In addition to the Kesses plant, TrinaTracker has commissioned two other installations in the country, boasting combined capacity of 155 MW. Furthermore, a recent partnership with POWERCHINA Guizhou Engineering Co Ltd to supply the Damlaagte project in Sasolburg, South Africa, with 123MW Vanguard 1P solar trackers signals further growth in Africa and the Middle East.

TrinaTracker is steadfast in its commitment to advancing the development of photovoltaic projects in the two markets by introducing state-of-the-art smart solar tracking technology there. In addition to offering comprehensive system design, delivery and after-sales service, TrinaTracker is committed to substantially increasing green energy capacity in the two areas.