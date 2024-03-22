Majid Al Futtaim Expands 'Feed The Future' Initiative To Curb Food Waste During Ramadan

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, has announced the expansion of its pioneering food rescue programme 'Feed the Future' for Ramadan. The programme will leverage brands across its business to reduce food waste and manage surplus and comes as part of the organisation's efforts to bolster food security in the region.

Teaming up with the technology platform Replate, restaurant partners at Majid Al Futtaim shopping malls, along with other brands such as VOX Cinemas and Crate and Barrel, we will be able to schedule and manage surplus food donations throughout the month. This initiative facilitates pickups through coordination with the UAE Food Bank, ensuring contributions reach charitable organisations and groups, including workers in communal housing and families across the UAE.

Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director, of the UAE Shopping Malls, at Majid Al Futtaim Properties:“We are pleased to partner with the UAE Food Bank and Replate to combat food waste this Ramadan. This initiative aims to minimise waste, and distribute food surplus to beneficiaries nationwide, while reinforcing our commitment to becoming Net Positive by 2040, and aligning with the UAE's values of generosity and benevolence. We urge all F&B outlets to join us in this cause during the Holy Month, to contribute to food security, and a sustainable future for all.”

Commenting on the occasion, Hachem Mahfoud, Strategy & Partnerships at Replate, said:“Our partnership with Majid Al Futtaim on the Feed the Future initiative pioneered by Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls has been nothing short of progressive. We have been working closely with them and the UAE Food Bank to innovate the food rescue model and implement this group-wide initiative at Majid Al Futtaim. While food insecurity may not be a prevalent issue in the UAE, ensuring access to nutritious food and mitigating climate change remains a top priority and shared vision for all of us. The success of the community fridge model proves that fostering the right partnerships and building trust is crucial for moving forward. Through technology and innovation, we are confident that we can further enhance and scale food recovery programs such as Feed the Future in the UAE, making a positive impact on communities and the environment.”

'Feed the Future' was initially launched as a pilot project at flagship Mall of the Emirates – aligning with Majid Al Futtaim's commitment to a sustainable future and reducing carbon emission across its malls. The two-month pilot yielded outstanding results: over 2,000 meals were recovered daily, saving 15kg of food daily, conserving 2.28 million litres of water, and diverting 2,050kg of CO2 from the environment.

According to the Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence, around 38% of the food prepared every day in the UAE is estimated to be wasted, and this number goes up significantly during Ramadan. The decomposition process of the food also emits methane – which is 25 times more damaging than CO2. In addition, the UAE imports 90 per cent of food, and food security is a key pillar of the UAE's future vision.