(MENAFN- Baystreet) Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.

3/22/2024 10:05 AM EST

Aya Gold & Silver Inc3/22/2024 10:01 AM ESTdentalcorp Holdings Ltd.3/22/2024 9:48 AM ESTValeo Pharma Inc.3/22/2024 9:42 AM ESTBMO3/21/2024 12:09 PM ESTWELL Health Technologies Corp.3/21/2024 10:39 AM ESTLifeSpeak Inc.3/21/2024 10:29 AM ESTSignal Gold Inc.3/21/2024 10:08 AM ESTPetroTal Corp.3/21/2024 10:03 AM ESTTouchstone Exploration Inc.3/21/2024 9:55 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Friday, March 22, 2024

Stocks in Play

3/22/2024 - 9:53 AM EST - Karora Resources Inc. : Today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2023. 2023 production was a record 160,492 ounces, increased 20% from 133,887 ounces for 2023, driven by a 37% increase gold produced from the Beta Hunt Mine. 2023 revenue was a record $416.3 million, 31% higher than $317.0 million in 2022 mainly reflecting a 19% increase in gold sales and a realized gold price that was US$133 per ounce higher than in 2022. Revenue in Q3 2023 of $101.8 million increased 5% from Q4 2022 and was slightly lower than the previous quarter due to timing of sales. Net earnings for 2023 of $8.9 million ($0.05 per share) compared to net earnings of $9.9 million ($0.06 per share) for 2022 reflecting the impact of a non-cash impairment charge and foreign exchange loss. Karora Resources Inc. shares T are trading down $0.11 at $4.66.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks