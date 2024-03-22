(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Play
3/22/2024 - 9:53 AM EST - Karora Resources Inc. : Today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2023. 2023 production was a record 160,492 ounces, increased 20% from 133,887 ounces for 2023, driven by a 37% increase gold produced from the Beta Hunt Mine. 2023 revenue was a record $416.3 million, 31% higher than $317.0 million in 2022 mainly reflecting a 19% increase in gold sales and a realized gold price that was US$133 per ounce higher than in 2022. Revenue in Q3 2023 of $101.8 million increased 5% from Q4 2022 and was slightly lower than the previous quarter due to timing of sales. Net earnings for 2023 of $8.9 million ($0.05 per share) compared to net earnings of $9.9 million ($0.06 per share) for 2022 reflecting the impact of a non-cash impairment charge and foreign exchange loss. Karora Resources Inc. shares T are trading down $0.11 at $4.66.
