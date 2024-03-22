(MENAFN- Baystreet) Sangamo Prices Direct Offering

Today's Most Active Trades

The S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq's (QQQ) all-time new highs will require investors to be wary of the most actively traded stocks by volume. Two of the three most actively traded stocks yesterday are speculations to avoid.

Fisker (FSR) once again topped the most actively traded stock on Thursday at 180.7 million shares. Markets widely expect the firm, which halted production until it secures funding, to file for bankruptcy. EV leader Tesla (TSLA) still holds the title of biggest automotive firm by market capitalization. Still, its ongoing price cuts, falling demand, and rising competition from Rivian (RIVN) will hurt TSLA

SoundHound (SOUN) is a hyped fad stock that is up thanks to Nvidia's (NVDA) small investment. Unfortunately, Nvidia chose Cadence and Synopsys as its data center partners. SoundHound does not benefit from Nvidia's investment.

Wednesday's uneventful Fed policy announcement sent Utility stocks higher. The sector even outperformed technology stocks. Traders may buy the Utilities ETF (XLU). This may prove a poor strategy. Interest rates do not need cutting when inflation is persistently high. Investors should hold money market funds that pay interest of over 5%. They may buy small positions in growing tech firms. This includes firms like Microsoft (MSFT).







