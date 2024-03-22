(MENAFN- Baystreet) Sangamo Prices Direct Offering

KB Flat on Opening Chino Contour SiteGenerational Gap on Clean Water:Ecolab StudyLululemon's Stock Falls 10% On Weak GuidanceFederal Express Stock Rises 12% On Earnings Beat Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Friday, March 22, 2024

Toronto Stock Exchange At All-Time High

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has closed at an all-time high, boosted by a rise in commodity prices such as crude oil and gold.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, Canada's only major stock exchange, closed at 22,087.26, setting a record high for the first time since 2022.

Year-to-date, the Toronto Stock Exchange is up 5%. It has risen 13% over the last 12 months.

The Toronto index's previous all-time high was 22,087.22 set in March 2022, when Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent crude oil prices above $100 U.S. a barrel.

Canadian equities, which are heavily weighted towards resources and mining, have been benefitting from a rise in commodity prices this year.

Crude oil prices are currently above $80 U.S. a barrel, the highest level in four months. At the same time, the price of gold is at an all-time high above $2,200 U.S. an ounce.

Bank stocks, which account for about 30% of the Toronto Stock Exchange's weighting, have collectively risen 4% year to date.

Markets are also getting a boost as central bankers in the U.S. and Canada signal that interest rates are going to be lowered in coming months.

By comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 stock market index in the U.S. is also at a record high and currently sitting at 5,306.00.

The S&P 500 index has risen 11% so far in 2024 and is up 33% over the last 12 months.







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks