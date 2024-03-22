(MENAFN- Baystreet) Sangamo Prices Direct Offering

KB Flat on Opening Chino Contour Site

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares barely moved at the open Friday, on the announcement the grand opening of its newest master-planned community, Contour, in Chino, California. The new homes at Monet and Rembrandt at Contour are designed for the way people live today, with popular interior features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space.

Monet at Contour's two-story homes offer up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, while the two-story homes at Rembrandt at Contour feature up to four bedrooms and three baths. Homeowners will appreciate the planned community amenities, which include a pool, barbeque area and pickleball courts. The new master plan is also zoned for the highly ranked Chino Valley Unified School District.

“We are pleased to offer Southern California home buyers spacious new homes in our beautiful new master plan,” said Erick Montano, President of KB Home's Inland Empire division.“Monet and Rembrandt at Contour are situated in a prime Chino location that provides easy access to major employment centers and attractions in Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles Counties. Contour is also close to highly ranked schools and will feature a number of planned amenities, including a pool, barbeque area and pickleball courts.”

KBH shares backed off four cents to $68.58.









