Palestinian Cause Top Priority In Joint Arab Work -- League

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 22 (KUNA) -- The Arab League affirmed that the Palestinian cause will remain a top priority for joint Arab work.

In a statement on the occasion of the league's 79th anniversaru on Friday, the league called for further efforts to support Palestinians in the face of Israeli occupation crimes.

The league's establishment anniversary marks long decades of Arab efforts to face regional and international challenges.

Arab states are still seeking unity and stronger cooperation, said the statement, adding that the league is exerting great efforts to achieve this dream.

Meanwhile, the league noted that the only means of facing the growing challenges is by joining forces to tackle issues facing the Arab World.

The league was established on March 22, 1945 by seven countries and it currently consists of 22 member-states. (end)

