Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Medals At International Tumbling Tournament In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani gymnasts have won medals at the international tumbling tournament in Almaty, a source in the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Azernews .

The competitions were held in several age categories.

At the competitions, Alexey Karatashov and Sanan Rzazade won gold medals, Khatai Humbatov, Nazim Naghi won silver medals, and Huseyn Asadullayev - bronze.

Besides, the Azerbaijani team, which included Huseyn Asadullayev, Alexey Karatashov, Ughur Jafarli, Sanan Rzazade, took first place in the team competition.

The competitions are taking place in Almaty on March 20-22.