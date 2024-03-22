Azerbaijani Gymnasts Win Medals At International Tumbling Tournament In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani gymnasts have won medals at the international
tumbling tournament in Almaty, a source in the Azerbaijan
Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Azernews .
The competitions were held in several age categories.
At the competitions, Alexey Karatashov and Sanan Rzazade won
gold medals, Khatai Humbatov, Nazim Naghi won silver medals, and
Huseyn Asadullayev - bronze.
Besides, the Azerbaijani team, which included Huseyn
Asadullayev, Alexey Karatashov, Ughur Jafarli, Sanan Rzazade, took
first place in the team competition.
The competitions are taking place in Almaty on March 20-22.
