Civilian Dead As Russia Shells Zmiivka In Kherson Region


3/22/2024 10:08:59 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Friday morning, the Russian invasion forces launched a strike targeting the village of Zmiivka, killing a local man, 57.

That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, who broke the news via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"This morning, Russian invaders attacked the village of Zmiivka, the Beryslav district," the report says.

Woman killed as Russians shell village of Veletenske in Kherson region

As noted, the strike mortally wounded a 57-year-old local resident.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian invasion army shelled 17 settlements across Kherson region in the past day. Two civilians were killed, according to local authorities.

