Ukraine Recovery Agency Receives 12 Modular Bridges From World Bank


3/22/2024 10:08:59 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure received the first of 18 modular bridges sponsored by the World Bank.

This was reported by the Agency's press service on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"Within the framework of the project 'Restoration of Critically Important Logistic Infrastructure and Network Connection (RELINC)', the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine will receive 18 sets of modular bridges. The first batch (12 bridges worth a total of $15.4 million) is already in Ukraine while the rest will arrive late March," the report reads.

The total value of the contract is 23.3 million US dollars.

It is noted that the bridges will be used to restore transport links after bridges were destroyed amid hostilities, as well as to ensure stable supply of goods and other cargo.

The RELINC project was co-initiated by Ukraine and the World Bank. The United Nations Office for Project Services in Ukraine (UNOPS) deals with the purchase and delivery of bridge systems.

Since the full-scale invasion, the Recovery Agency has received 37 temporary bridges from the Czech Republic, France, Sweden, and Norway.

