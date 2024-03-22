Thar Commercial Finance Successfully Implements Allcloud Unified Lending Technology, Marks Milestone In Financial Innovation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, 21-03-2024: Thar Commercial Finance Pvt Ltd. (TCFPL), a leading financial institution headquartered in Mumbai, proudly announces a significant milestone in its journey of lending innovation. The company has officially gone live on the Unified Lending Technology platform provided by AllCloud, marking a pivotal moment in their commitment to enhancing customer experience and streamlining operations.



With a mission to assist borrowers in selecting reliable financial products aligned with their aspirations, Thar Commercial Finance understands the importance of every lending opportunity in realizing dreams. Through continuous improvement, process refinement, and a focus on trust, transparency, and flexibility, the company aims to deliver exceptional service to its customers.

Mr. Nirav Vora, Chief Financial Officer at Thar Commercial Finance, expressed his enthusiasm for the transformative impact of AllCloud's Unified Lending Technology on their operations. He highlighted how the platform has revolutionized their lending processes, empowering them with increased efficiency and effectiveness.



At AllCloud, empowering financial institutions to succeed is at the core of our mission. Thar Commercial Finance's successful integration with our platform exemplifies our shared dedication to financial innovation and excellence. This collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering institutions and pioneering advancements in Lending Technology.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the implementation team for their dedication in ensuring a seamless Go-Live process. Their efforts have been instrumental in achieving this significant milestone.



Join us in celebrating this momentous achievement as we continue to lead the charge in revolutionizing the lending industry. Together with Thar Commercial Finance, we are shaping the future of finance through innovation and excellence.



About AllCloud



AllCloud is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, specializing in cloud services, digital transformation, and enterprise software development. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, AllCloud empowers organizations to thrive in the digital age.

About Thar Commercial Finance

TCFPL has been consistently profitable - its investment team is focused on deploying capital efficiently in order to deliver sustainable and attractive returns to its stakeholders. The company maintains strong risk assessment practices at every stage of loan processing to ensure build-up of quality loan books. They provide Financial Assistance to their customers by offering them the credit scheme which caters the borrower needs through our various products including tailor made loans, flexible loan tenure, structured repayment options etc.



