JAF Conducts Six Joint Humanitarian Airdrops To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 22 (Petra)-- The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Friday carried out six joint airdrops of aid to the north of the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.A total of six aircraft participated in the airdrop operation: two C130s from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one each from the Arab Republic of Egypt, the United States of America, the Federal Republic of Germany, and the Republic of Singapore.The international involvement in the airdrop operation is part of Jordan's efforts to seek support from more international positions in order to provide food aid to the people living in substandard conditions due to the ongoing Israeli war, particularly during the fasting month of Ramadan.Since the commencement of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the JAF has conducted 55 airdrops and 82 airdrops in collaboration with brotherly and friendly nations.