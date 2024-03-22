120,000 Perform Second Friday Prayer Of Ramadan At Al-Aqsa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Occupied Jerusalem, March 22 (Petra)-- Thousands of worshipers performed the second Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during the holy month of Ramadan, in spite of the severe and unheard-of Israeli occupation restrictions enforced on the Holy City and its environs.
In a statement, the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem said that 120,000 worshipers performed the prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque for the second Friday prayer of Ramadan.
Along with a humiliating body search that many young men were forced to endure at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City, the Israeli occupation forces had attacked a young guy, whose name was not yet known, on Salah al-Din Street in the center of Jerusalem before detaining him.
For the second week in a row, the occupation forces severely restricted Palestinians' ability to come to Jerusalem from the occupied West Bank to perform Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
