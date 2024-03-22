PM Modi Announces Rs 10,000 Cr Support For Bhutan In Next 5 Years

(MENAFN- IANS) Thimphu, March 22 (IANS) Acknowledging the exemplary ties of friendship between India and Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a support of Rs 10,000 crore for the Himalayan nation in the coming five years.

The leader, who was presented with the kingdom's highest civilian honour for strengthening bilateral ties, said India stands firmly with Bhutan in its efforts to achieve self-reliance and become a high-income nation.

"India will provide all cooperation and assistance for the Bhutanese government's 13th Five Year Plan (FYP), and I want to announce that in this direction, the Indian government will be providing support of Rs 10,000 crore to the nation in the next five years," PM Modi said as he addressed the Himalayan nation.

India's development support will be geared towards the development of infrastructure, building connectivity in its broadest form which includes road, rail, air, and digital connectivity, and in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, education, skilling, and cultural preservation.

Prior to this, India provided development assistance of Rs 5,000 crore to Bhutan's 12th FYP, which, according to PM Tshering Tobgay, immensely contributed to the socio-economic well-being of the people of Bhutan.

"To fulfil your goals, India stands with you for BB - Brand Bhutan and Bhutan Believe. I assure you that the upcoming 5 years will give a new energy to our relations. We will work to create avenues in the connectivity, infrastructure, trade and energy sectors," PM Modi said.

He also appreciated the King's vision of the Gelephu Mindfulness City, which he said will lead to economic prosperity and development in Bhutan in a sustainable manner, and further strengthen economic and investment linkages between India and Bhutan.

He said that B2B -- Bharat to Bhutan -- and P2P -- People-to-People form the foundation of the strong relationship between the two countries.

He thanked Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and the people of Bhutan for conferring him with the Order of the Druk Gyalpo, which he dedicated to and accepted on behalf of 140 crore Indians.

"As an Indian, it is a big day for me. You have presented me with Bhutan's highest civilian honour. All awards are special but when they are received from another country, it boosts confidence that both nations are moving in the right direction."

Earlier, PM Modi held talks with PM Wangchuck and the leaders reviewed the bilateral ties and discussed ways to take them to new levels as they renewed their commitment to the special and unique India-Bhutan friendship.