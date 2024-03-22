BJP Moves ECI Against Sanjay Raut's Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) The BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and chief spokesman Sanjay Raut for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the complaint, Mumbai BJP Secretary Vivekanand Gupta alleged that Raut, while addressing public meetings in Sangli and Buldhana, compared PM Modi with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

"Sanjay Raut's remarks were derogatory... It was a personal attack on PM Narendra Modi. They were malicious and hateful, made with the intention of defaming the Prime Minister. They violated the Model Code of Conduct," Gupta alleged in his complaint.

Copies of the complaint have been marked to the Mumbai District Election Officer and the Senior Inspector of Bhoiwada police station.

Gupta also claimed that Raut's statements will aggravate differences and create mutual hatred between castes, communities, and religions.

"The remarks made by Raut were unkind and demeaning, which were intended to hurt the reputation of PM Modi. They will vitiate the election atmosphere in the state, thus creating hatred on religious lines," he claimed.

"The Election Commission should appreciate the gravity of the complaint and initiate punitive and stern action against Raut. We hope that necessary instructions will be given, including the filing of an FIR against Raut," Gupta said.