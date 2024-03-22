Vibrant Online Community Celebrates Decade Of Sharing Campus Stories

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: March 23 marks a significant milestone in Qatar's educational landscape as Campus & Student Life in Qatar / @Students_Qatar platform commemorates a decade of fostering community, sharing stories, and celebrating achievements. Founded by Vahid Suljic (pictured below), a proud alumnus of Qatar Foundation and Qatar University, this vibrant online community has evolved from a simple idea in 2014 into a cornerstone of student life in Qatar.

Vahid Suljic's journey to Qatar began in 2006 when he moved to pursue his bachelor's degree at Qatar University, later earning his master's degree from Hamad Bin Khalifa University. Reflecting on his student journey, Vahid feels "honored to be part of this diverse and colorful society" and has chosen to make Qatar his home.

Campus & Student Life in Qatar was born from a desire to create a community for current and prospective students. Whether covering graduation season every May or highlighting student achievements, Vahid ensures his platforms are the go-to resources for student success. As a former international student, he understood the need for a centralized resource detailing student life in Qatar. With contributions from students, the community has flourished into a rich well of information.

"I have been raised to be of service to my community wherever I am, and I felt the need to give back to this beautiful country and to do my small part in helping it, by helping its students," Vahid shared. "My motivation was to create a community that would be useful to any student, whether local or international, who was interested in joining our educational community here. One of the challenges faced by many was that information, though available, was scattered and not always easy to find. Students are smart, pragmatic, and quickly recognized our one-stop-shop. It also gives a great opportunity to high school students and their parents to get a realistic look inside the actual university and see what it might offer their kids. This is a rare spot on the planet where cultures enrich each other in harmony, where differences are respected, and diversity is celebrated. It offers excellent opportunities in higher education in many fields of study, and the facilities are simply amazing. We wanted to showcase Qatar as what it truly is, an oasis and a cradle of knowledge."

Beyond being a valuable resource for the student community in Qatar, Vahid's platforms also showcase Qatar's positive contributions to the world. He believes in sharing the groundbreaking progress and world-class research happening here with the global community.

"We are blessed to have access to the official information issued by the universities, government entities, and student bodies but what really sets us apart is that we complement this with untold stories from many of the alumnae and current students themselves. In combination, this offers both macro- and micro perspective and is highly appreciated by our community. One thing is to hear that a course is available, but it is so much better to hear from someone who has taken the course already and pick their brains. It helps prospective students make better-informed decisions."

"What really makes us tick, is to hear from people who have been confused or even worried and couldn't make up their minds but after reaching out to us and getting the proper information, they chose to come to Qatar and study. Our mission is to be of service to the students, educational community, and to support the state of Qatar in achieving its educational goals."

"This is not something that is easy to do, long term and it doesn't make anyone rich. There have been tries to copy this initiative, but it all ended rather quickly as people were not ready to put in the hard work and sacrifice their time without financial gain. For this reason, we remain the genuine voice of the student community in Qatar."

Over the past decade, Campus & Student Life in Qatar has reached millions of people in Qatar and across the world. They have showcased the educational landscape of Qatar and presented it in the best light, highlighting its excellence and opportunities for students.