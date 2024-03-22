Qatar Strongly Condemns Explosion In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the bombing that occurred in Kandahar Province, southern Afghanistan, and led to deaths and injuries.
In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatars firm position of rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.
The Ministry expressed the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Afghanistan, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
MENAFN22032024000063011010ID1108010435
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.