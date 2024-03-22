Qatar Strongly Condemns Explosion In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the bombing that occurred in Kandahar Province, southern Afghanistan, and led to deaths and injuries.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatars firm position of rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry expressed the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Afghanistan, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.