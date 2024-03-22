Election Commission Appoints Five Ssps In Punjab

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 22 (IANS) Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C. on Friday said the Election Commission of India has appointed five Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) in the state.
Deepak Pareek has been posted as the SSP in Bathinda, and Ankur Gupta in Jalandhar Rural.
Simrat Kaur has been appointed as the SSP in Malerkotla, Suhail Qasim Mir in Pathankot, and Pragya Jain in Fazilka.
