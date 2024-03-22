Pavliuk Visits Ukrainian Defenders Undergoing Treatment And Rehabilitation In Germany

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk has visited Ukrainian defenders undergoing treatment and rehabilitation in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Pavliuk reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="Pavliuk_KSV/5409" data-width="100%"></script>

The commander presented the soldiers with awards and distinctions.

"Many of our soldiers were seriously wounded. But here they have the opportunity to undergo full recovery and receive care of the highest level," Pavliuk said.

According to him, such help from partners is invaluable, because Ukrainian doctors have been working intensively for more than two years to save the lives of wounded defenders and injured civilians, often in very difficult conditions.

"We are waiting for the full recovery and return home of everyone! I thank our partners for taking care of our heroes," the commander said.

Photo credit: Oleksandr Pavliuk / Telegram