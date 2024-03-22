NATO Official Says Alliance Will Confirm Signal About Ukraine's Future Membership At Washington Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Benedetta Berti, Head of Policy Planning at the Office of the NATO Secretary General, has predicted that NATO will confirm a signal about Ukraine's future membership in the military alliance at the Washington Summit.

She said this in her online speech at the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"From a political point of view, the objective of the Washington Summit is really to ensure that the Allies send a strong, unequivocal, robust commitment to continue supporting Ukraine so that it can prevail as a sovereign and independent country. I think that is the main political message that we will need to deliver at the summit. This is about concrete commitment to step up support here and now," Berti said.

Photo: openukraine