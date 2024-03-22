Turkish President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On Novruz Holiday

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, Azernews reports.
"I am pleased to convey my most sincere congratulations to Your
Excellency and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion
of Novruz, which is a symbol of the awakening of land and a
celebration of the revival of nature every year.
Novruz, an ancient tradition based on centuries, ushers in days
full of hope and blessings. I am sure that on this significant day,
which is an important part of our common culture, our ties of
friendship and brotherhood will become even stronger.
I do hope that 2024 will be a year of new opportunities and
success for us all. With a desire to strengthen and develop
relations between our countries and achieve our common goals
together, I wish Your Excellency and all the people of Azerbaijan
good health, happiness, and prosperity," the head of state said in
the letter.
