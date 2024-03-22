Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH -- A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli occupation forces, after being chased for hours, for having allegedly launched an attack in west Ramallah, injuring seven settlers.
CAIRO -- Egypt and Turkiye hammer out a memo of understanding (MoU) for establishing a Turkish logistic industrial area in Jarjoub Economic Zone in Egypt's northwestern Matrouh Governorate, says the Egyptian Ministry of Transport on Friday.
GENEVA -- UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria Adam Abdelmoula stresses the urgent need for action in the country and called for USD 4.07 billion to provide life-saving assistance to 10.8 million Syrians out of 16.7 million in need.
TOKYO -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol warns that North Korea will pay a "larger price" in the event it carries out a "reckless" provocation as tension ran high over the country's continued weapons tests, Yonhap News Agency reports. (end) mt
