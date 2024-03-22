Suicide Attack Kills 2 Soldiers, Injures 22 In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, March 22 (KUNA) -- At least two soldiers of Pakistan army were killed and 22 others received injuries in a suicide bombing targeting a convoy in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said officials on Friday.

A vehicle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a security forcesآ' convoy in Dera Ismail Khan district of KPK, according to a statement issued by Pakistan military.

It confirmed that two soldiers of the Pakistan army were killed in the blast. "Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it added.

"Moreover, the perpetrators of this cowardly attack will be brought to justice," the military vowed. The security forces cordoned off the area and a search operation went underway.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed unwavering commitment to wiping out the menace of terrorism, and strongly condemned the attack on the Army convoy in Dera Ismail Khan.

He said in a statement that Pakistan Army is resolutely committed to eliminating the scourge of terrorism, adding that the war against terrorism will continue until the menace is completely eradicated from the country.

The attack comes at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces after the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended the ceasefire agreement with the government last year. (end)

