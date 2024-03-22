2 Firefighters Injured In Srinagar Fire Incident

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least two firefighters have received injuries in a fire mishap in Bohri Kadal locality in Srinagar district.
Quoting an official, news agency GNS reported that following the reporting of the incident, involving three single-storeyed shops, men and machinery from the Fire and Emergency Services Department reached the site to put out the flames.
“During the rescue operation, two firefighters identified as Mudasir Ahmad and Robinder Sing have received burn injuries and have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment,” the official said.
The official in the meantime maintained that the fire has been controlled.
