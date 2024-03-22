ECI Allots 'Bucket' Symbol To DPAP For Lok Sabha Polls

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Election Commission of India has allotted 'Bucket' as the symbol to Ghulam Nabi Azad led DPAP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Party chief spokesperson, Salman Nizami said that the ECI has allocated 'Bucket' as the election symbol to the party.
Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held next month in 7 phases with the first phase commencing on April 19.
