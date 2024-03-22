Over 520,000 Afghan Migrants Expelled From Pakistan: IOM

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) states that nearly 525,000 Afghan migrants have returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan through the Torkham and Spin Boldak border crossings.

The organization said on Thursday on its social media platform X that many returning Afghans have abandoned everything in Pakistan and returned to Afghanistan.

The International Organization for Migration adds that returning Afghans from Pakistan need assistance.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan began the process of deporting undocumented Afghan nationals in November of last year.

Following the initiation of the deportation process of Afghan migrants from various states of Pakistan, hundreds of thousands of migrants were forcibly and voluntarily deported to Afghanistan in recent months.

This is happening while Pakistan is set to begin the second phase of deporting and returning Afghan migrants from the country.

Some Pakistani media outlets recently reported that the Ministry of Interior of Pakistan has instructed the Punjab provincial government to start the second phase of deporting Afghan citizens holding Afghan citizenship cards on April 15 of this year.

Afghan refugees in Iran and Pakistan face dire conditions upon return to Afghanistan, including lack of foodstuffs, shelter, water, and job opportunities. Many of them left everything behind in these host countries and now struggle to reintegrate into a homeland plagued by conflict and instability.

Despite efforts by international organizations, the scale of need often overwhelms available resources, leaving these vulnerable populations in a precarious state. Long-term solutions addressing both the root causes of displacement and the challenges of return and reintegration are urgently needed to alleviate the suffering of Afghan refugees.

