Delhi-Type Arrest Will Not Take Place In Kerala: Lop Satheesan

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, March 22 (IANS) Kerala's Leader of Opposition (LoP) V.D. Satheesan on Friday took potshots on the "clandestine" relation between the BJP and the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left, saying the Delhi-type of arrests will not take place in Kerala.

“Vijayan government and his party leaders are caught in scams and the ED has had several cases registered also but Vijayan will not be touched as the BJP is working for 'Congress Mukth Bharath' and in this mission, Vijayan is a party to it,” said Satheesan.

“ED is in deep slumber when it comes to Kerala even when they have registered cases in the gold smuggling, Life Mission corruption, the Karuvannur Cooperative and the case involving Vijayan's daughter. This is where the secret pact between the BJP and the CPI-M,” said Satheesan.

He said that the visit by estranged three-time former CPI-M legislator from Idukki district, S.Rajendran, to the residence of BJP veteran MP and in-charge of Kerala- Prakash Javadekar was news, the other day, but the CPI-M brushed it under the carpet.

“What's surprising is Rajendran never visited Yechuri or Karat, instead called on Javadekar and that adds credence to the deal the BJP and CPI-M have with each other. The very same CPI-M leaders spread canards against UDF Lok Sabha member K when he was invited by PM Modi for lunch at the Parliament House,” Satheesan said.

He said the state BJP President K.Surendran who was caught in a case was also given a clean chit.

“Everything has become clear on the BJP and CPI-M tie-up,” added Satheesan.