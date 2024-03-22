Hrithik Watches 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan', Praises 'Star' Ananya's Acting: 'Not An Easy Genre'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday lauded the performance of Ananya Panday in the movie 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', and has called her a 'star'.

The coming-of-age drama, which released in December last year, is directed by Arjun Varain Singh, and stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya, and Adarsh Gourav as three friends who navigate their goals and relationships against the pressures of social media.

Taking to X, Hrithik wrote: "Saw Kho gaye hum kahaan a few days back. Thoroughly enjoyed it. Not an easy genre. @ananyapandayy you are a star. What a performance @SiddyChats and @gauravadarsh you guys were great. So well directed @ArjunVarain. Congrats to the entire team. It's a must watch !"

Replying to the 'Fighter' star, Ananya said: ".@iHrithik sir you just made my day! Thank you so much for your lovely words and appreciation. It's very motivating".

The film is written by Arjun, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar, Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has 'Call Me Bae', 'Control', and 'The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair' in the pipeline.