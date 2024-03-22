Arrest Of Arvind Kejriwal Is As Per Law: Mos Rajeev Chandrasekhar

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 22 (IANS) Union Minister and NDA candidate for Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said that the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is as per the law.

"Kejriwal has evaded ED's summons four times. His arrest has nothing to do with politics and ED has followed due process of law," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"Law is same for all - no matter whether the violator is Arvind Kejriwal or any other prominent leader. This is how it works in the New India. Money laundering is a serious offence. Kejriwal ignored four notices from the enforcement directorate. To whatever extent INDIA bloc tries to protect their member, corruption is corruption and he was arrested as per the law," he said.

"Kejriwal's arrest has nothing to do with elections," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is locked in a triangular contest with Congress sitting MP Shashi Tharoor and CPI candidate Paniyan Ravindran.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar emphasised that adherence to the law is paramount and anyone violating law will be subject to arrest and legal proceedings.

He blamed Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly obstructing the investigation into the money laundering case pertaining to the Delhi excise policy which was later scrapped.