Senior JD(S) Leader, Four-Time MLC Marithibbegowda Joins Congress In K'taka

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 22 (IANS) Senior JD(S) leader and sitting MLC, Marithibbegowda, joined the Congress party on Friday in Bengaluru in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar and AICC General Secretary, Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Four-time MLC, Marithibbegowda, stated that since the JD(S) had compromised with its secular principles he had decided to join the Congress.

“The JD(S) gave tickets to contest elections but did not support. They take decisions only in favour of their families. I have opposed this many times. When the JD(S) pursued politics in the name of farmers and supported anti-farmer laws, I opposed them,” Marithibbegowda stated.

Along with Marithibbegowda, many prominent leaders from Mandya District also joined the Congress and pledged to ensure the victory of Congress candidate V Gowda aka Star Chandru.

The JD(S) wants to field its candidate from Mandya as an NDA candidate however, the BJP is yet to make an official announcement.