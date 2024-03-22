AAP Protest In Goa Over Kejriwal’S Arrest

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, March 22 (IANS) Leaders and workers of AAP in Goa, on Friday, staged protest over arrest of the party's supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The protest which was held in Margao, South Goa, had slogans shouted against BJP, alleging that it fears losing Lok Sabha elections and is hence, stifling the Opposition.

AAP state President Adv. Amit Palekar said that AAP and Arvind Kejriwal are known for good governance, which is their criterion.

“BJP is scared of losing (Lok Sabha election) and hence, they have arrested Arvind Kejriwal. We are not afraid of BJP. ED is an extended department of BJP, it is no longer the Enforcement Directorate,” Palekar said.

“BJP is exposed after Electoral Bonds details reached public domain. Why there is no raid on BJP's MLAs and ministers? There are various scams in Goa, why no raid on their MLAs who are involved in scams? We are not going to fall silent,” he said.

Palekar said that the timing of the arrest was designed to muffle the "biggest voice of truth in Indian politics today."

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of the popularity and influence of CM Kejriwal.

MLA Venzy Viegas said that this was expected.“BJP is shattered and hence, they don't want Arvind Kejriwal to campaign in various states. There are thousands of 'Arvind Kejriwal' (workers) who will campaign and ensure that BJP loses this election,” Viegas said.