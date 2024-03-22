J&K: Azad’S Party Allotted ‘Bucket’ As Election Symbol

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 22 (IANS) Election Commission (EC) on Friday allotted 'bucket' as the election symbol to former senior Congress leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad's political party.
A spokesman of Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Parry (DPAP) told reporters that the EC has allotted 'bucket' to their party as the election symbol.
DPAP has decided to field candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in J&K.
The elections will be held in five phases in Jammu and Kashmir.
