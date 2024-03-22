Agartala Mayor Majumder Is BJP’S Nominee For Ramnagar Assembly Bypoll

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Agartala, March 22 (IANS) The ruling BJP on Friday nominated Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor, Dipak Majumder, as the party candidate for the bypoll to the Ramnagar Assembly seat.

The BJP's National General Secretary (Headquarters), Arun Singh, in a statement announced the name of Majumder, who would contest against former CPI(M) MLA, Ratan Das, who is a nominee of the INDIA bloc in Tripura.

The 64-year-old Congress-turned-BJP leader, Majumder earlier unsuccessfully contested the 2013 Assembly election from Khowai Assembly constituency.

Ratan Das, who is also the Secretary of the CPI(M) West District committee, after a big rally on Friday, submitted his nomination paper to Sadar Additional Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bipul Das.

Congress Working Committee member, Sudip Roy Barman, and state Congress President, Ashish Kumar Saha, who is an INDIA bloc nominee for the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat, and many other leaders of the alliance accompanied Das.

The bye-election to the Ramnagar Assembly seat was necessitated after it fell vacant following the demise of sitting BJP MLA, Surajit Datta, on December 28 last year.

The bypolls to the Ramnagar Assembly seat would be held on April 19 along with the elections to the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat.