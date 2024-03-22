Friday’S Soccer Matches: Where To Watch And Schedule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlight in soccer includes São Paulo's women's team facing Ferroviária in the Brazilian Women's Championship and Argentina taking on El Salvador in a friendly match.



Here's where you can catch today's football action live:

International Friendlies:







11:30 AM - North Macedonia vs. Moldova - Star+



1:00 PM - Azerbaijan vs. Mongolia - Star+



1:00 PM - Armenia vs. Kosovo - Sportv



2:00 PM - Norway vs. Czech Republic - Sportv



4:45 PM - Romania vs. Northern Ireland - ESPN and Star+



4:45 PM - Albania vs. Chile - Star+



4:45 PM - Hungary vs. Turkey - Star+



4:45 PM - Netherlands vs. Scotland - Sportv



5:30 PM - Spain vs. Colombia - ESPN and Star+

9:00 PM - Argentina vs. El Salvador - ESPN, Star+, and Sportv





7:00 PM - São Paulo (F) vs. Ferroviária (F) - Sportv and Globoplay





7:30 PM - Montevideo Wanderers vs. Boston River - Star+





No games will be aired on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band today.





