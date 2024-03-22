Friday’S Soccer Matches: Where To Watch And Schedule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's highlight in soccer includes São Paulo's women's team facing Ferroviária in the Brazilian Women's Championship and Argentina taking on El Salvador in a friendly match.
The day's schedule features various international friendly matches, notably Spain vs. Colombia and Argentina vs. El Salvador, along with games in the Uruguayan Championship .
Here's where you can catch today's football action live:
International Friendlies:
11:30 AM - North Macedonia vs. Moldova - Star+
1:00 PM - Azerbaijan vs. Mongolia - Star+
1:00 PM - Armenia vs. Kosovo - Sportv
2:00 PM - Norway vs. Czech Republic - Sportv
4:45 PM - Romania vs. Northern Ireland - ESPN and Star+
4:45 PM - Albania vs. Chile - Star+
4:45 PM - Hungary vs. Turkey - Star+
4:45 PM - Netherlands vs. Scotland - Sportv
5:30 PM - Spain vs. Colombia - ESPN and Star+
9:00 PM - Argentina vs. El Salvador - ESPN, Star+, and Sportv
Brazilian Women's Championship:
7:00 PM - São Paulo (F) vs. Ferroviária (F) - Sportv and Globoplay
Uruguayan Championship:
7:30 PM - Montevideo Wanderers vs. Boston River - Star+
Special Broadcasts:
Spain vs. Colombia match will be live on ESPN and Star+ at 5:30 PM today.
Argentina vs. El Salvador is set for a 9:00 PM kickoff, broadcast live on ESPN, Star+, and Sportv.
For those looking to watch the São Paulo vs. Ferroviária match in the Brazilian Women's Championship, it will be available on Globoplay and Sportv at 7:00 PM.
Channels Broadcasting Live Soccer Today:
No games will be aired on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band today.
Cable TV Highlights:
Sportv will feature:
Armenia vs. Kosovo, Norway vs. Czech Republic, Netherlands vs. Scotland, Argentina vs. El Salvador (all friendlies), and São Paulo (F) vs. Ferroviária (F) in the Brazilian Women's Championship.
ESPN will air:
Romania vs. Northern Ireland, Spain vs. Colombia, and Argentina vs. El Salvador (all friendlies).
Online Streaming:
Star+ and Globoplay will stream a variety of international friendlies and the match between São Paulo (F) and Ferroviária (F) in the Brazilian Women's Championship, along with a game from the Uruguayan Championship.
MENAFN22032024007421016031ID1108010220
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.