Friday’S Morning Call: Economic Calendar Quiet As Week Closes

This Friday's briefing reveals a quiet end to the week, with no major economic announcements on the horizon.



This scenario echoes the calm of the previous day, indicating the market has digested the latest updates from the Federal Reserve and Brazil's Monetary Policy Committee .



A key event is Sabesp's (SBSP3) post-earnings call, discussing Q4 results. Financial Intelligence offers in-depth analysis for those keen on Sabesp's performance.



The stock market fell by 0.75% yesterday, settling at 128,158.57 points. The dollar rose slightly by 0.11%, closing at R$4.9798.



Investors are watching how the Ibovespa reacts to the Selic rate, now at 10.75%.



Julius Baer remains optimistic about Brazilian stocks, citing reasons like strong corporate earnings and economic growth in 2024, low valuations, and a global easing cycle.





U.S. Markets Hit New Highs

U.S. stock markets ended higher on Thursday, with Wall Street indices hitting new records. Gains were driven by optimism about a potential Fed rate cut in June.



Despite initial strength, the indices saw reduced momentum later in the day.



Apple's stock dropped over 4% amid lawsuits claiming it monopolizes the smartphone market, hindering competition.



The Dow Jones rose by 0.68%, the S&P 500 by 0.32%, and the Nasdaq by 0.20%, closing at 39,781.37, 5,241.53, and 16,401.84 points, respectively.

