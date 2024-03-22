(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian Army, under Brigadier General Marcelo Rocha Lima's leadership, is engaging with India to deepen defense ties.



This visit aims to explore collaborative opportunities across various defense technologies, including advanced artillery, drone technology, and cybersecurity measures.



The two nations are set to enhance collaboration across several domains: defense, space exploration, energy, including nuclear initiatives, and more.



These discussions also touch on crucial minerals, cutting-edge technologies, and concerted efforts against terrorism.



A significant focus is on the naval sector, with Brazil keen on forming a strategic partnership with India.







This cooperation is expected to draw on India's rich experience in nuclear technology for naval purposes, missile systems, and submarine development, particularly the Scorpene-class submarines.



The discussions are steering towards an MoU that promises strategic advances in cost management, technical cooperation, and training.



It also aims to advance the development of nuclear-powered attack submarines and exchange technological insights.



This partnership seeks to cut Brazil's Scorpene submarine costs through shared know-how, joint training, and cooperative maintenance.



It aims to use India's rich submarine operation experience to enhance Brazil's naval capabilities, highlighting a major military and technology collaboration milestone between the two countries.

Background - Brazilian Army Seeks Defense Partnerships with India

Brazil's naval declin threatens its security, lacking the strong fleets seen in countries like the US, China, and the UK.



Brazil's absence of significant naval programs and political focus on short-term gains weakens its defense capabilities.



The country faces challenges in maintaining its naval power due to political neglect and economic hurdles, planning to retire 40% of its fleet.



This reduction and a general lack of maritime awareness limit Brazil's ability to protect its waters, underscoring the importance of naval strength for stability.

