Bolsonaro’S Strategy To Avoid Prison And Stay In The Political Arena

(Opinion) Legally, former President Jair Bolsonaro's future seems determined.









Anticipate more indictments this year, including charges for vaccine fraud, misappropriation of state jewels, and post-election coup attempts.









These charges are likely to lead to formal accusations, trials, and possible convictions by the Supreme Federal Court (STF).



Bolsonaro's allies are discussing how to delay or reverse these outcomes.



Strategy navigates two hurdles: pushing Bolsonaro's 2026 bid despite ineligibility and pursuing amnesty amid coup probes.







Bolsonaro's inner circle is signaling this approach to reassure supporters.



Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro hinted at this strategy, suggesting future changes in the Superior Electoral Court's (TSE ) composition could impact Bolsonaro's eligibility.



With upcoming shifts in the TSE, allies hope for a more favorable court that might allow Bolsonaro to run, even if he is currently ineligible.



Strategy aims to prevent Bolsonaro's imprisonment, exploring avenues like overturning convictions or securing amnesty for early release.



The topic of amnesty is being gradually introduced into public discourse, aiming to make it a key election issue, as Eduardo Bolsonaro stated.



Achieving these goals involves electing a president and Congress sympathetic to Bolsonaro's cause, potentially leading to amnesty through presidential decree or legislation.



However, overcoming opposition from the STF, which is unlikely to change significantly in two years, poses a significant challenge.









Echoing PT's tactics for Lula, challenges arise due to Bolsonaro's strained relations with the judiciary's top ranks.









Maintain unity, position Bolsonaro in the right-wing forefront despite legal outcomes, ensuring the opposition's strength.

