Why Mexicans Feel Happier Than In Recent Years Despite Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A recent survey by Mexico's authorities shows citizens feel their happiest despite facing security, corruption, and inequality issues.



The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI ) found Mexicans' average mood at 6.6 out of 10 in January 2024, the highest since July 2013.



Men reported slightly higher happiness levels than women, with scores of 6.7 and 6.4, respectively.



The mood indicator reflects emotions felt the day before the survey, showing a preference for personal over public life satisfaction.



Personal relationships ranked highest at 8.8, while satisfaction with citizen security was lowest at 5.4. Satisfaction with the country reached 7.4.







The BIARE Basic study suggests that the positive outlook on life among Mexicans contributes to their happiness.



This is supported by the high satisfaction score for future prospects, averaging 8.5, indicating widespread optimism.



Economic improvements also boost happiness levels. Increases in minimum wage and older people's pensions in 2024 have improved personal and family economics.



The minimum wage jumped 20% to 248.93 per day, and older people's pensions increased 25% to 6,000 pesos every two months.



Compared to 2023, the overall mood score rose slightly from 6.5 to 6.6, with citizen security satisfaction stable at 5.4.



However, the perception of insecurity fell to its lowest at 59.3% by the end of 2023, showing significant progress from nearly 80% in 2018.



This illustrates the complex factors enhancing Mexicans' happiness over recent years.

