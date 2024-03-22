India Launches Own Democracy Index, Defies Western Norms

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) India is embarking on a journey to redefine its democratic identity by launching a national democracy index.



This decision comes after falling in international democracy rankings, leading the government to collaborate with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).



The aim is to create an index that reflects India's unique democratic values, differing from Western critiques.



Amidst allegations of a crackdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, this move is seen as an effort to align more closely with New Delhi's narrative.



Critics have raised concerns over actions such as freezing the main opposition party's bank accounts and arresting key opposition figures.







These events have fueled accusations of suppressing dissent, especially as they occurred just weeks before the national elections.









Government partnership with ORF and NITI Aayog's involvement in ORF's Democracy Rankings signal a strategic move to boost India's global image.









The development of this index is significant, as it coincides with the upcoming elections and Modi's bid for a third term.



The timing suggests that the government views the index as a crucial tool for both national and international perception management.









Initiative counters international criticism of democracy and human rights, leveraging India's standards and perspectives for validation.









This move underscores the importance of self-representation in the global arena.



By developing its democracy index, India aims to assert its sovereignty in defining what democracy means within its context.









India's approach may prompt a reassessment in global discussions, underscoring the importance of localized perspectives in international evaluations.

















In short, India's initiative asserts autonomy amid global scrutiny, highlighting internal assessments' role in shaping international perceptions.









