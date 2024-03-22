Analytics To Augment TV Industry Marketing And Branding Strategies With Improved Customer Experience

(MENAFN- Straits Research) On account of rapid digitalization, the TV industry is facing disruption, owing to varying preferences of TV audiences. Thus, to satisfy customer demands, the content developers are embracing new solutions such as real-time decision making to attract viewers, which provides possible growth opportunities for TV Analytics Market. Additionally, the growing competition among the enterprises to offer improved analytical solutions for marketing and branding strategies are projected to offer potential growth opportunities for the TV analytics market during the forecast period. For instance, in May 2018, 605­ – a media company providing advanced data and analytics services focusing on media & entertainment, launched 'The 605 Impact Index' a scientific approach for measuring the impact of TV advertising on branding and sales. Whereas, with the emergence of technologies such as BigData, Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice-based systems, and others would offer an opportunistic approach towards the TV analytics market.

Recent Developments





In July 2019, Perion Network Ltd. announced that Undertone and Alphonso are partnering to integrate Undertone's digital creative capabilities and premium reach with Alphonso's large-scale TV viewership data, allowing brands to create synchronized digital branding experiences and personalize through digital screens & platforms

In May 2019, Alphonso announced a partnership with PlaceIQ to enable location data into TV Measurement, planning, and closed-loop TV-to-Visitation attribution

In April 2019, Parrot analytics signed a deal with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), an entertainment and sports agency to provide analytics data and solutions with insights about the demand of global audience for entertainment content







In April 2019, 605 announced a partnership with Research Measurement Technologies to evaluate the contextual impact of TV advertising. Additionally, this partnership will assist 605 to optimize audience targeting and improve advertising return on investment

In December 2018, Alphonso launched Smart TV-Tech Analytics for Local TV. This launch attributes to the extension of Alphonso's TV Ad analytics software and services for local broadcasters and station groups

In September 2018, AnalyticOwl launched NumericOwl – a predictive attribution benchmark tool. This tool would assist advertisers and media companies to predict response levels through commercials. The tool further allows leveraging on the historical campaign performance to support the existing client base and expand the opportunities with the potential partners across several industries.



Conclusion

The competitive scenario in the market portrays that the companies are focusing on partnerships, product developments, and investments & spending, among others, utilizing analytical tools to better understand customer behavior and thereby improve the decision-making strategies. This ascribes to attract customers and increase viewership. Thus, various leading online businesses such as Amazon, Google, and Trivago, among others are increasingly focusing on investing in TV advertising to strengthen its presence and market share, despite economic challenges. Moreover, with the companies entering into partnerships leverages the user-level viewing and exposure to data by enhancing the digital creative capabilities offered to viewers. Therefore, such factors result to influence the market growth for the TV analytics market.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global TV analytics market are 605, Admo, Alphonso Inc, Amobee, Inc., AnalyticOwl, BLIX, BrightLine, Clarivoy, Conviva, DC Analytics, Edgeware AB, FourthWall Media, Google, H-Tech, IBM Corporation, iQ Media, iSpot, Parrot Analytics, Realytics, SambaTV, Sorenson Media, The Nielsen Company, TVbeat, TVSQUARED, and Zapr Media Labs.

TV Analytics Market Segmentation

By Component



Software

Services



Deployment mode



On-Premise

Cloud



By Application



Competitive Intelligence

Customer Lifetime Management

Content Development

Audience Forecasting

Others



Transmission Types



OTT

Cable TV

IPTV

Satellite



Regions Covered

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA





