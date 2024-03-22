At The Beginning Academic Year, Girls In Afghanistan Await School Reopening

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Hakim Bigzaad

As the 1403 academic year starts in the country, female students beyond the sixth grade are asking the Taliban administration to let them attend their classes.

The Ministry of Education of the de facto administration rang the school bell on Wednesday, the first of the month, during a meeting. However, this bell was only rung for boys, and the fate of female students above the sixth grade is still shrouded in ambiguity.

Mahdeya, a girl who graduated from the sixth grade last year and is now unable to continue her studies, is urging the Taliban to open the doors of schools for girls above the sixth grade as well.

Speaking to a reporter from Khaama Press, she said,“I completed the sixth-grade last year, but I am prepared for the new year as well. I hope I can return to my class again.”

Meanwhile, Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy of the Prime Minister's Office of the Taliban, stated during a school bell-ringing ceremony that they have no opposition to modern sciences. However, none of the officials of the Taliban spoke about the reopening of girls' schools in this gathering.

Hanafi added,“Whether in science or modern technology, we must either move forward with others or at least keep pace with the world.”

The Ministry of Education has asked girls attending school to observe Islamic hijab and dress according to the guidelines of the Taliban administration.

Sara, another female student in the twelfth grade, says they are ready to observe the Islamic hijab. She adds,“If there is an issue with the hijab, we consider it, but they should allow us to pursue our aspirations.”

Meanwhile, the US State Department called the exclusion of girls from schools“heartbreaking.” The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan also said in a statement that Afghan girls have been deprived of education for over 900 days.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram